'Normal return' for students at University of Waterloo on move-in day

It’s move-in day for some students at the University of Waterloo as post-secondary institutions across the province welcome back students for the autumn semester.

From the return of roommates, residences at full capacity and the removal of most COVID-19 restrictions, students and volunteers said this year’s move-in has felt a bit more normal compared to the last couple of years.

This is because most post-secondary institutions eased COVID-19 restrictions over the summer.

Proof of vaccination is no longer required on campus, and mask requirements have been lifted at the university.

“We have full capacity this year which is very exciting. We're almost at 100 per cent, which is very different than in the past couple of years,” said Daisy Birch, a UW move-in volunteer. “We’ve had no roommates in the past, things like that, so it’s very much, I would say, back to normal completely,”

Just over 5,000 students attending the University of Waterloo are living on campus between UW Place and the campus villages.

Many of those moving in on Thursday were not wearing face coverings, while others said they will be choosing to continue wearing masks both inside and outside.

“I think we’re getting close, but we still have to be cautious,” said first-year student Noah Scott. “We still have to be careful, right? But I think it is the best time because we are getting to that point where we are getting back to a somewhat regular normal.”

Thursday was the first move-in day for UW students.

Campus volunteers said about 1,000 students will pick up their keys today, while another thousand will be here Friday.

The busiest day will be Saturday, Sept. 3, which will see more than 2,000 moving in.

First-year students Ayra Ali and Muktha Kaja moved in on Thursday and said they were excited to be back early to explore the campus.

“So far, we’re loving what we’re seeing,” they said.