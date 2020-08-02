Advertisement
Norfolk County OPP investigate incident in Simcoe
Published Sunday, August 2, 2020 1:07PM EDT
OPP investigate an incident in downtown Simcoe on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Courtesy: David Kennedy)
KITCHENER -- OPP have closed a section of downtown Simcoe as they investigate an incident.
Officials say Norfolk Street South is shut between Sydenham Street and Young Street.
Police say they’ve been on scene since 7:53 a.m. on Sunday.
People are being asked to avoid the area, but police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.
This is a developing story. More updates to come …