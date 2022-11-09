Norfolk County home struck by firearm projectile

A 44-year-old man has been charged with operation while impaired after a home in Norfolk County was struck by a projectile from a firearm.

On Nov. 7, around 7 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment were called to a Windham Road address in Windham for a report of a weapons complaint.

"It was determined that a homeowner contacted police after a projectile from a firearm struck their home while they were sitting outside," OPP said in a news release. "Officers attended the address and located hunters nearby and subsequently took an individual into custody without incident after completing their investigation. No injuries were reported."

As a result, police arrested a 44-year-old from Norfolk County who was charged with operation while impaired.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will be continuing to investigate the weapons incident.