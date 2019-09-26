

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A man from Centre-Wellington is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Elora.

Police believe that the people in the vehicles were on their way to work at the time of the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

That was at the intersection of Wellington Road 21 and Eighth Line East.

Late Thursday afternoon, police identified the victim as 31-year-old John James Lumsden. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Two other men were injured in the crash, which seriously damaged both cars.

The section of Wellington County Road was closed from Weisenberg Road to Sixth Line East until shortly after noon.

Police are still investigating and it's not yet known what caused the crash.

Anyone who may have seen this crash is asked to contact police.