WATERLOO -- There are now 181 positive COVID-19 cases among migrant workers and 18 others associated with Scotlynn Group in Norfolk County.

In a Friday news release, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit also says that those who were in self-isolation at hotels are now back at their residences on the farm.

Three workers are currently being treated in hospital. Two arein intensive care and 13 total have been taken to hospital during the outbreak, according to officials.

The health unit adds that 12 workers who previously tested negative have since tested positive and are self-isolating.

As of Friday, there are 430 recorded cases of COVID-19 in the Haldimand-Norfolk area.