No-swim advisories in effect for some Lake Huron beaches
A Lake Huron beach.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 7:04AM EDT
Several beaches along the coast of Lake Huron are under no-swim advisories.
The Huron County Health Unit says swimmers should stay away from Port Albert and Goderich’s main beach.
They are warning there may be high levels of bacteria in the water that may pose a health risk.
The advisory was put into effect on August 4 and was posted to the health unit’s Facebook page.