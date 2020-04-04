KITCHENER -- Walking on a trail, spending time on a beach or renting a cottage for seven days in Norfolk or Haldimand County could net you a fine of up to $5,000.

The Medical Officer of Health in Haldimand-Norfolk has issued new orders aimed at encouraging physical distancing.

The two orders are in an effort to deter non-essential visits to the two counties.

"I recognize Haldimand County and Norfolk County are popular tourist destinations. However, we are in extraordinary times," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai in a news release.

"In the context of the rapid increase in cases and resultant deaths, it is essential to reduce unnecessary travel."

The first order prohibits short-term rentals for a number of properties, including hotels, motels, cottages, trailer parks and RVs.

Short-term is described as a term of fewer than eight days.

The other will close trail systems, beaches, parks and all other recreational facilities.

Not complying could result in a fine of up to $5,000 per day.

In its release, the counties also jointly remind residents that gatherings of more than five people are still prohibited, and non-essential businesses have to stay closed.

"We are in a state of emergency, and it’s about time people started acting like it," says Kristal Chopp, Chair of the Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health.

The health unit says it has set up an enforcement hotline.

Residents who want to report violations are asked to call it at 519-428-8019.