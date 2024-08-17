KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • No safety concerns after suspicious people reported in Waterloo: police

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police say there are no concerns for public safety after two suspicious men were reported in Waterloo.

    Police were told two men in an older model sedan approached two children in the Aspenwood Place and Old Oak Drive area and tried to strike up a conversation.

    The two men left the area when they were confronted by the children’s mother.

    Waterloo Regional Police said they have identified and spoken to the men involved, and have concluded their investigation.

