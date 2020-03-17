KITCHENER -- A pandemic, a state of emergency, and weeks of pleading seem to have paid off for those worried about the unsanctioned St. Patrick's Day on Ezra Avenue.

With a history of starting bright and early, police and security officials outnumbered any party-goers by 11 a.m.

Aside from the staffed officials, there was not a single person there partying as of 11:50 a.m.

A public safety campaign had been working for weeks to discourage people from partaking in the unsanctioned event. In recent days, that messaging expanded to include the dangers of partying in a pandemic.

Regional police, Public Health officials, the mayor and local post-secondary schools had all taken the opportunity to ask revelers not to revel this year.

The fear of people possibly spreading COVID-19 on Ezra Avenue was not unfounded: last year, more than 30,000 people attended the illegal street party, despite concerted efforts to shut it down.

This year, electronic signs aimed to drive the message home: "State of emergency declared," one read.

"Public gathering banned," read another.

Some students passing through the area said they were disappointed there isn't a party this year, but they understand.

Many admitted that, at first, they didn't understand the seriousness of COVID-19, but eventually came around.