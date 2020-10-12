Advertisement
No one hurt in Waterloo house fire that caused $800K in damage
Published Monday, October 12, 2020 3:38PM EDT
No injuries were reported in a Waterloo house fire that caused $800,000 in damage. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (Oct. 12, 2020)
KITCHENER -- No physical injuries have been reported after a house fire in Waterloo caused $800,000 worth of damage.
Emergency crews were first called to the Amos Avenue incident around 1 a.m. on Saturday.
The fire reportedly started in one home, spread to another, and forced neighbouring homes to be evacuated.
The Office of the Fire Marshal has beencalled to investigate the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information about the fire is being asked to contact Waterloo regional police or Crime Stoppers.