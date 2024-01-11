KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • No one hurt in fire at Kitchener apartment building

    Crews respond to a fire at an apartment building in Kitchener's Stanley Park neighbourhood on Jan. 11, 2024. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener) Crews respond to a fire at an apartment building in Kitchener's Stanley Park neighbourhood on Jan. 11, 2024. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)

    Tenants were evacuated from an apartment building in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood after flames broke out there Thursday.

    Kitchener Fire Department platoon chief Jeff Noble said no one was injured.

    Crews were called to the building at 12:34 pm. Four stations responded.

    The fire started in a ground-level unit. Noble said it appears to have originated on the unit’s enclosed balcony, where a fan shorted out. It’s been labelled as an electrical fire.

    The platoon chief said the people in that unit were not there when the fire started and they won’t be able to return home immediately because of smoke damage.

    Residents throughout the rest of the building are now able to return.

    Laura Schell, a building resident, said she headed downstairs as soon as the fire alarms went off.

    “We headed right down the stairwell and saw the corner unit on fire and the fire department was already on its way. Before you knew it, everyone was here, buses were here,” she said.

    “It’s like you’re hoping nothing happened -- you really hope nothing happened and that everyone is okay as you go downstairs. It’s a big building and you don’t want anyone to be hurt. That’s what’s going through your mind.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dies

    Former NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News