No new COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region Wednesday; 14 in hospital

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped by five, now sitting at 14. That includes five people in local ICUs.

Another 42 lab-confirmed cases were reported in the region on Wednesday. To date, there have been 41,275 cases, 40,429 recoveries and 399 deaths. There are 435 active cases listed in the region.

The region’s COVID-19 dashboard shows five outbreaks in high-risk settings, including three in congregate settings, one in a hospital, and one in a long-term care/retirement home.

Provincially, there are 649 with COVID-19 in hospital, including 204 in intensive care.

Another 2,011 lab-confirmed cases of the disease were added on Wednesday in Ontario. To date, the province has reported 1,129,543 cases, 1,101,842 recoveries and 12,288 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto