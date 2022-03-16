No new COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region Wednesday; 14 in hospital
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped by five, now sitting at 14. That includes five people in local ICUs.
Another 42 lab-confirmed cases were reported in the region on Wednesday. To date, there have been 41,275 cases, 40,429 recoveries and 399 deaths. There are 435 active cases listed in the region.
The region’s COVID-19 dashboard shows five outbreaks in high-risk settings, including three in congregate settings, one in a hospital, and one in a long-term care/retirement home.
Provincially, there are 649 with COVID-19 in hospital, including 204 in intensive care.
Another 2,011 lab-confirmed cases of the disease were added on Wednesday in Ontario. To date, the province has reported 1,129,543 cases, 1,101,842 recoveries and 12,288 deaths.
With files from CTV Toronto
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
'Heartbreaking decisions' had to be made in Canada's response to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada has had to make 'heartbreaking decisions' when confronted with images of bombed hospitals and schools in Ukraine, civilian casualties and the Ukrainian president's passionate plea for a no-fly zone over his war-ravaged country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Zelensky invokes Sept. 11 terror attacks in appeal to U.S. Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cited Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.
Trump Jr. suggests sending father to NATO talks over Biden
Donald Trump Jr. is proposing that the United States send his father to Belgium for scheduled NATO talks instead of current U.S. President Joe Biden.
Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia's onslaught goes on
Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow's forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.
How the U.S. could push Canadian provinces to adopt permanent daylight time
If a U.S. adopts permanent daylight time, that could set off a chain reaction north of the border, as two Canadian provinces have also passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight time if neighbouring U.S. states do the same.
U.K. government wants assurances that Russian tennis star is not a supporter of Putin
Grand slam champion Daniil Medvedev may have to jump through a few diplomatic hoops if he wants to compete at Wimbledon later this year.
Texas family seeks justice as attackers in son's killing face new trial in Greece
The family of 22-year-old American Bakari Henderson, who was killed by a group of men in Greece five years ago, hopes a retrial of his attackers will provide them with a sense of justice.
London
-
Perth County OPP seize $26,000 worth of drugs, cash
Four Perth County residents are facing numerous charges following a traffic stop and search warrant earlier this week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Health unit reporting another COVID related death Wednesday
For a second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a fatality related to COVID-19.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports slight increase in COVID hospitalizations, one additional death
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 98 new high-risk cases and 30 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Windsor woman plans to purchase land and help animals with $263,435 Lotto/649 winnings
A Windsor mother had an extra special birthday surprise this year – to the tune of $263,435.40
Barrie
-
Alliston Honda plant receives $1.38 billion to upgrade operations
A division of Honda Canada Inc. is spending $1.38 billion to upgrade an Ontario manufacturing plant, an investment that includes millions in funding from the federal and provincial governments.
-
Visitor restrictions ease at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital
The Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is easing visitor restrictions as of Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Northern Ontario
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
-
Sudbury resident wins $100,000 with Instant Bingo Doubler
Kimberly McNeil of Sudbury won $100,000 with Instant Bingo Doubler.
-
North Bay auto shop grieving after workplace fatality
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after the owner of a North Bay auto shop was killed in a workplace incident earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health says one more person has died in Ottawa because of COVID-19.
-
Stittsville residents disappointed by removal of trees near local school
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board told several residents a large portion of trees would be cleared out before April 15 to accommodate a new play area at Westwind Public School on Hartsmere Drive.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford suggests deal with feds to reduce cost of child care is coming 'very, very soon'
Premier Doug Ford says that there will be an announcement on a deal to reduce the cost of child care in Ontario 'very, very soon.'
-
'A crisis': Health experts urge resuming school-based vaccine program for preventable cancers in Ontario
Toronto Public Health is running catch-up clinics this month for students who missed their preventable cancer vaccine series due to pandemic-related disruptions. But health experts urge that on top of city-run immunization clinics, school-based vaccine programs must resume in order to capture the wide-net of kids either partially vaccinated or entirely unvaccinated against preventable cancers.
-
Toronto man arrested in violent sexual assault cold cases in Peel, York regions
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with two violent sexual assault cold cases dating back to 2013 in Richmond Hill and Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old girl in court for bail hearing
A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end is set to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.
-
State of health emergency over in Quebec
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube has tabled a long-awaited bill to end the state of health emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec proposes law to ban pet declawing and other non-therapeutic animal surgeries: SPCA
The Quebec government is set to introduce legislation banning the practice of declawing pets, as well as other non-therapeutic surgeries.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia government added to lawsuit over deaths at Halifax long-term care home
The province of Nova Scotia has been added as a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit against a long-term care facility in Halifax where 53 people died from COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
-
N.S. government biologist recommends removing bird feeders to stop avian flu spread
Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources is recommending that people in the province take down their bird feeders to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza.
-
N.S. fisherman returns to Ukraine to provide aid and transportation to refugees
Though the air raid sirens shatter his rest, Canadian fisherman Lex Brukovskiy says he's feeling a sense of calm being back in Ukraine to help his war-ravaged homeland.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl attacked by unknown man on her way to school: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.
-
Former Winnipeg CAO accepted bribe and breached fiduciary duties, rules judge
A judge has ruled that a former Winnipeg CAO Phil Sheegl accepted a $327,000 bribe from the contractor involved with the construction of the city’s police headquarters.
-
LIVE AT 12:30
LIVE AT 12:30 | Final scheduled COVID-19 update coming in Manitoba Wednesday
Manitoba’s top doctor is set to give the province’s final regularly scheduled COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Driver shot in January road rage incident, Calgary police search for Dodge pickup
Calgary police are searching for a Dodge Ram pickup involved in a road rage incident in January where a driver was shot.
-
Alberta has no plans to do away with twice-a-year time changes
As the United States moves one step closer to potentially adopting year-round daylight time for all states, Alberta remains steadfast in its decision to continue changing the clocks twice a year.
-
Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting elementary school student
A 72-year-old Alberta man who worked as a teacher has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation of a child and RCMP suspect additional students may have been attacked.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 1
LIVE at 1 | Police to give update on Abdullah Shah death investigation
Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, died in hospital after a shooting outside his southwest Edmonton home Sunday night.
-
Veteran Edmonton Elks receiver Adarius Bowman retires once again
Veteran receiver Adarius Bowman won't be making a CFL comeback with the Edmonton Elks.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of celebrities sign petition calling on RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C.
Dozens of celebrities have signed a petition calling on the Royal Bank of Canada to stop financing the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
3 minors arrested after package with designer clothes stolen from Surrey porch: RCMP
Three minors were arrested in Surrey, B.C., earlier this month after a package containing designer clothes was stolen from a porch.