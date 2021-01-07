KITCHENER -- The Guelph Public Library is asking customers not to microwave books over COVID-19 concerns.

In a Facebook post, library officials said they have multiple safety measures in place, including quarantining all items for 72 hours after they are returned.

The post also said items will remain on your account during the quarantine period.

Guelph Public Library locations are open for curbside pickup during the province-wide lockdown.