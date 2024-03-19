KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Guelph encampment

    A video posted to social media shows flames and smoke rising into the sky on Mar. 18, 2024. A video posted to social media shows flames and smoke rising into the sky on Mar. 18, 2024.
    Guelph police say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out at a Guelph encampment Monday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene near Hanlon Expressway and Silvercreek Parkway around 9:30 p.m.

    Officials say a temporary structure made from wooden pallets was on fire and firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

    Damage was limited to the encampment.

    The cause is believed to be accidential due to an unattended campfire.

