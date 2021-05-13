Advertisement
No injuries reported after crash on Highway 8
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 4:49PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 13, 2021 5:36PM EDT
No one was injured in a crash on Highway 8 south of Cambridge (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- All the lanes of Highway 8 were closed south of Cambridge due to a crash on Thursday afternoon.
The Ministry of Transportation tweeted about the crash shortly after 4 p.m.
The tweet said the closure is at Safari Road and Studimand Road.
The OPP tweeted an update around 5 p.m., saying the crash involved a truck and a pick-up truck. No one was injured, according to police.
The highway was open again by 5:30 p.m.