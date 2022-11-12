No injuries after train derails in Kitchener

Officials said there were no injuries after a train derailed overnight in Kitchener.

On Saturday afternoon, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a train derailed over Highway 85 in Kitchener overnight.

The incident closed the on-ramps to Highway 85 south at Wellington Street North for several hours.

A train derailed in Kitchener on Nov. 11. (OPP)

According to OPP, the roadways reopened around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Photos of the derailment show several train cars had come off the train tracks.

Another photo shows heavy machinery was brought in to assist in the cleanup.

Train derailment over #Hwy85 Kitchener overnight.#MTO closed the on-ramps to Hwy #85 south at Wellington for several hours but re-opened around 4am.

No injuries, all clear now. #CambridgeOPP pic.twitter.com/bnKne88z4Y — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 12, 2022

A train derailed in Kitchener on Nov. 11. (OPP)