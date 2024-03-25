KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • No injuries after tractor trailer fire in Woolwich

    Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt in a tractor trailer fire at a property on Shantz Station Road.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene near Rider Road around 11:25 a.m. Monday.

    Firefighters attacked the flames, dousing them with foam. As of noon, the fire had been extinguished but emergency personnel remained on scene.

    It’s not clear what started the fire. Police said there were no road closures in the area.

