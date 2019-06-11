

CTV Kitchener





A decision on the Galt Collegiate Institute amphitheatre has been put off.

Waterloo District School Board trustee’s voted to defer an investigation into a fundraising initiative that hopes to save the venue.

The decaying outdoor theatre has not been used in around 10 years.

A pathway to the amphitheatre was closed in January due to safety concerns.

Staff is waiting for the results of an online public consultation before reporting back in the fall.

The amphitheatre, built in 1979 behind the high school on Water Street, features a central stage and bench-style seating for nearly 400 people.