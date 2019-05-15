

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Region District School Board is looking at options for the decaying outdoor amphitheatre at Galt Collegiate Institute.

The wooden playhouse along the Grand River, once used by staff and students, has fallen into disrepair.

Members of the public were invited to share their thoughts on the past, present, and future of the space at a meeting held on Wednesday.

The amphitheatre, built in 1979 behind the high school on Water Street, features a central stage and bench-style seating for nearly 400 people.

In January, the school board decided to fence-off the space for safety reasons and to curb trespassing issues.

Alana Russell with the Waterloo Region District School Board says the meeting began with staff giving a thorough overview of the space.

“The attendees have heard from a variety of board staff,” says Russell. “They’ve heard from facility services, they’ve heard a financial overview, they’ve even heard from the current and previous principals of the school.”

After the overview, attendees were asked to submit their ideas for the future of amphitheatre.

Julie Burtch attended the high school for two years and has fond memories of the unique outdoor space.

“There were some magical moments that I had, like coffee houses, musical performances, classroom settings outside,” says Burtch.

School alumni in attendance say they hope the theatre can be returned to its former glory.

The board will review the responses before moving forward and they also hope to post an online survey for anyone who missed the public consultation.