KITCHENER -- Huron Perth Public Health isn't currently booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines due to supply shortages.

In a news release, officials said "there are no clinics currently open to book appointments."

The health unit said there were plans to opening vaccine eligibility to adults 60 and over this week, but aren't able to do so due to the lack of supply. Officials said there may be newspaper ads coming out in the coming week that will advertise appointment availability for that age group, but they are incorrect. At this time, vaccines are only available to people aged 65 and over.

“We understand that many people are eager to be vaccinated, and that is a good thing,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health for Huron Perth. “There will be enough vaccine for all Ontarians. Everyone who wants to be vaccinated will eventually have the opportunity to be vaccinated. We thank everyone for their patience and remind people to be kind if calling HPPH. Abusive language will not be tolerated.”

Officials with the health unit said they're following the province's three-phase vaccination plan.

"Every health unit region moves through its eligible residents at different paces," the release said in part. "There will be slight variation between health units regarding who is eligible to book an appointment on any given day."

"HPPH has had great uptake in our eligible groups so far, which means it takes longer to get through those groups."

A full list of who's currently eligible for the vaccine in Huron Perth can be found here.