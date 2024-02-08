'No answers and no justice': Family questions why arrest warrant came months after fatal crash

A family, whose mother was killed in a car crash near Acton in June 2023, is still waiting for answers.

Ontario Provincial Police announced Wednesday they’re ready to lay charges, but they have not yet located the other driver.

The collision happened at Wellington Road 125 and Halton-Erin Townline on June 6.

Linda Mindle, 62, was taking her husband to work when her SUV was hit at the intersection.

Her vehicle left the road and ended up on a hill.

Mindle was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her husband and sister were also seriously hurt in the crash.

Kelly Mindle, Linda’s daughter, spoke to CTV News eight months after the incident.

“It's been a lot on her whole family,” she said. “My stepdad is now just gone back to work. You know, it's tough.”

Photo of Linda Mindle. (Courtesy: Darlene Cyr)

According to Wellington County OPP, a sedan struck the SUV around 6 a.m.

The driver of the sedan was also transported to a local hospital but only had minor injuries.

A vehicle with extensive damage is seen at the site of a fatal collision near Acton, Ont., while a second vehicle can be seen flipped upside down. (OPP)

“Apparently, he failed to stop at the stop sign and he hit her in the driver's door, causing her car to roll,” Kelly Mindle explained.

“He destroyed an entire family,” added Darlene Cyr, another of Linda’s daughters. “We have to live the rest of our lives without her. We're just left here with no answers and no justice.”

Linda Mindle's SUV after the June 6, 2023 crash. (Courtesy: Darlene Cyr)

OPP issued a warrant for the driver of the sedan on Wednesday. Police said Mandeep Singh Thind, 26, of Brampton will be charged with careless driving causing death, and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm.

So far, police have not been able to locate Thind.

“It helps knowing who it was,” said Cyr. “But at the same time, I just don't think they're going to find him, because it's been eight months.”

“I'm glad that we have a name. I'm just concerned why he's still out in the world today,” questioned Kelly Mindle.

Photo of Linda Mindle. (Courtesy: Darlene Cyr)

The family said it’s been difficult getting answers from the OPP about their investigation.

“I want justice for my mom. That's plain and simple. I just want justice,” Kelly Mindle said.

“Absolutely devastated. It's just really hard not having the answers,” Cyr added. “I'm beside myself as to how this person, who is responsible for this, even had the opportunity to get away or not take accountability for his actions.”

Darlene Cyr and Kelly Mindle lay flowers at the memorial site for their mother Linda Mindle on Feb. 8, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

“If they caught him it would make us [feel] a lot better that he's not out there to kill somebody else. It's just careless at that point,” said Arthur-Jean Mindle-Maillet, Linda’s grandson.

CTV News reached out to Wellington County OPP for an interview but were told because the case has not reached the courts police would not be commenting on the investigation.