KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed another case of COVID-19.

The new cases were updated on the region's website at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

These cases bring the total in the region to nine.

The regional total had doubled over the weekend from four to eight, but on Monday, no new cases were announced.

The latest case is in a male in his 20s who had recently travelled to the United States. Officials have not specified exactly where he was travelling, though.

He's currently self-isolating at home.

His is the second local case of the virus being transmitted in the United States.

On Tuesday, the province also announced eight new cases, bringing the provincial total to 185. Five of those cases have been resolved.

Ontario has tested 11,167 patients for COVID-19 to date. The results of 1,567 of those tests are still pending.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.