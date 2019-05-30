

CTV Kitchener





The new wing at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital still needs some work before it’s finished.

A previous deadline had the project completed in May—with one day left in the month, that’s now off the table.

Hospital officials are no longer giving a target date for when the new wing will open, but they say the progress is being made.

The $187-million project has seen a number of delays—last December, the hospital had to go through receivership filings with the contractor. Since then, hospital officials say the project is mostly back on track.

There are four outstanding things to fix, most notably the roof that connects the new wing and the old hospital, as well as the nurse call system.

The hospital says those issues are 80 to 90 per cent complete and the finish is within sight, but there won’t be any more firm dates for an opening.

Hospital officials say they want to be certain that the next date is the last one.

The new wing is 250,000 square feet of essentially empty rooms. The hospital is trying to raise $50 million to equip it.