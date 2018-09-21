

A man shot and killed in downtown Kitchener Thursday has been identified by family as Isaiah Thomas MacNab.

Sister Claudia called the 20-year-old her “best friend, her world, and her source of happiness through life.” Both MacNab’s sisters and mother are asking for privacy while they grieve.

Around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Waterloo Regional Police received multiple calls of gunshots fired at a Salvation Army building on King Street East and Pandora Avenue.

MacNab was found dead at the scene.

Witnesses said a man shot MacNab multiple times and then got into a white 4-door Mercedes being driven by a second man.

Officers followed the vehicle from Highway 401 to Highway 6 South where it abruptly did a U-turn and returned to the 401.

A police car following the Mercedes hit a passing pickup truck during the pursuit. The officer and driver of the truck both sustained minor injuries.

At times the Mercedes was going more than 200 km/hr.

Waterloo Regional Police, Halton Police and OPP pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it near Erin Mills.

The license plate on the Mercedes, which reads BZBP 153, was stolen.

Police are calling the shooting a “targeted” attack and there is no concern for community safety.

The Salvation Army runs a program called New Beginnings at the Pandora Avenue location. It's a rehab for those seeking help for substance, drug and alcohol abuse. The organization has confirmed that MacNab was a client.

The area surrounding the parking lot continues to be closed to the public.