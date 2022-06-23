New shuttle set to launch at Waterloo region's airport

The Region of Waterloo International Airport is expanding again, but this time, it's the parking.

A new parking lot will open in September, with 611 spaces.

At a meeting Wednesday night, regional council approved a vendor that will offer a shuttle service between the new lot and the Breslau terminal.

The airport currently has 728 parking spots available for travelers.

The region said in August 2021 that the lots were at capacity with 33 weekly flights.

The airport unveiled its new domestic arrivals building in April, part of its $44 million expansion.

At that time the region said it expected 700,000 passengers to travel through YKF this year.