New platform aims to help female car owners get fair repairs

Women are more likely to be patronized, underserved and oversold at the mechanics, according to the creator of the membership-based platform AutoCate.

Stefanie Bruinsma, a mechanic and engineering graduate from the University of Waterloo, grew up with six sisters and was always there to help them with their cars. Now she wants to help other women.

“With AutoCate, it's how do we scale this? How do we make sure everyone has a big sister who's a mechanic that they can call to get help?” she told CTV News.

Being in the auto repair industry gave Bruinsma insight into what could happen when women get their car serviced.

“You go in for an oil change and at the oil change [appointment] you get a quote with five different items that you suddenly need,” she said.

Upsells are common in the industry. Bruinsma explained that drivers in North America pay about $12 billion a year in unnecessary services.

With Auto-Cate, people in need of car repairs can get advice from trusted experts and educators. All users need to do is register their car online and AutoCate takes care of the rest.

Membership will eventually cost $120 a year but right now it’s still in the Beta stage so they’re looking for people to test it out.

“It's available at a significant discount with the hopes that you'll be patient with us, understand, and also give us your feedback,” Bruinsma explained.

Waterloo auto shop reacts

Rich Gregg, the owner of Essential Auto Service in Waterloo, Ont., calls AutoCate is a good idea. He said it’s important for everyone to advocate for themselves.

“Ask more questions, or ask to be taken into the back and shown what is wrong,” Gregg urged.

Essential Auto Service does digital inspections, sending its clients a full report, with photos of what needs to be done and what doesn’t.

“Instead of telling them that, you know, you need brakes, they can actually see the brakes and see how thick they are,” Gregg explained.

His shop used to host car clinics specifically for women. He said a group of about 25 would come in on a weekend and he would teach them car basics.

“What the warning lights on the car mean, how to change a flat tire, how not to get ripped off, what kind of questions to ask when you take your vehicle in for service,” Gregg said.

Sue Montgomery attended one of those car clinics a few years ago and said she learned a lot. She also gets two of her vehicles serviced regularly at Gregg’s auto shop.

“I have big trust in them. They’re like car doctors and nurses in my view. They’re open. You know what it’s going to cost you and what you can put off if you need to,” Montgomery said.

No matter which mechanic you see – trust is key.

“If you go to your doctor and he tells you you need [a procedure], he's going to show you X-rays,” Gregg explained.

AutoCate also hosts workshops where women can get hands-on advice on the fundamental skills of vehicle management.