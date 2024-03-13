New platform aims to help female car owners get fair repairs
Women are more likely to be patronized, underserved and oversold at the mechanics, according to the creator of the membership-based platform AutoCate.
Stefanie Bruinsma, a mechanic and engineering graduate from the University of Waterloo, grew up with six sisters and was always there to help them with their cars. Now she wants to help other women.
“With AutoCate, it's how do we scale this? How do we make sure everyone has a big sister who's a mechanic that they can call to get help?” she told CTV News.
Being in the auto repair industry gave Bruinsma insight into what could happen when women get their car serviced.
“You go in for an oil change and at the oil change [appointment] you get a quote with five different items that you suddenly need,” she said.
Upsells are common in the industry. Bruinsma explained that drivers in North America pay about $12 billion a year in unnecessary services.
With Auto-Cate, people in need of car repairs can get advice from trusted experts and educators. All users need to do is register their car online and AutoCate takes care of the rest.
Membership will eventually cost $120 a year but right now it’s still in the Beta stage so they’re looking for people to test it out.
“It's available at a significant discount with the hopes that you'll be patient with us, understand, and also give us your feedback,” Bruinsma explained.
Waterloo auto shop reacts
Rich Gregg, the owner of Essential Auto Service in Waterloo, Ont., calls AutoCate is a good idea. He said it’s important for everyone to advocate for themselves.
“Ask more questions, or ask to be taken into the back and shown what is wrong,” Gregg urged.
Essential Auto Service does digital inspections, sending its clients a full report, with photos of what needs to be done and what doesn’t.
“Instead of telling them that, you know, you need brakes, they can actually see the brakes and see how thick they are,” Gregg explained.
His shop used to host car clinics specifically for women. He said a group of about 25 would come in on a weekend and he would teach them car basics.
“What the warning lights on the car mean, how to change a flat tire, how not to get ripped off, what kind of questions to ask when you take your vehicle in for service,” Gregg said.
Sue Montgomery attended one of those car clinics a few years ago and said she learned a lot. She also gets two of her vehicles serviced regularly at Gregg’s auto shop.
“I have big trust in them. They’re like car doctors and nurses in my view. They’re open. You know what it’s going to cost you and what you can put off if you need to,” Montgomery said.
No matter which mechanic you see – trust is key.
“If you go to your doctor and he tells you you need [a procedure], he's going to show you X-rays,” Gregg explained.
AutoCate also hosts workshops where women can get hands-on advice on the fundamental skills of vehicle management.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's nuclear warning: A Canadian expert explains the threat level
At the height of the Cold War, a statement like Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning to the West that his country is militarily and technically ready to deploy its nuclear arsenal would have shaken the world to its core.
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details have come to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
'A very serious crisis': Canada's wild pig population poses threat to neighbouring U.S. states
Invasive wild boars that have been roaming the prairies for decades are now at risk of jumping the border.
Death of non-binary teen Nex Benedict after school fight is ruled a suicide, medical examiner says
The death of a non-binary high school student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Indigenous art shines in Netflix's new 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' remake
One of the biggest TV shows of the year is showcasing Indigenous designs from coast to coast.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.