KITCHENER -- Guelph Police continue to investigate the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Mario Ruffolo died Wednesday night after he was allegedly assaulted at Guelph’s train station.

The 63-year-old was working as a security guard at the time of the attack.

Just before 9 p.m. Ruffolo was found on the Carden Street property with life threatening injuries.

He later died in hospital.

Ruffolo was an active member in the equestrian community. He worked at the Woodbine Race Track for 25 years, and even when he wasn’t working, he would stop by on his days off.

A statement from Woodbine Entertainment says: “A former horseman, Mario was passionate about our sport and known by many throughout the community. We are all saddened by this tragedy and send out deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Ruffolo was currently employed as a guard with the private security company GardaWorld.

Jordan Langelier has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Ruffolo’s death.

The 21-year-old was arrested at the scene of the incident.

Police have not said what weapon, if any, was used in the attack.