KITCHENER -- A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a security guard at Guelph Central Station.

Officers were called to the railway station on Carden Street just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of an assault.

When police arrived they found a 63-year-old man who had been working as a security guard suffering from life threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died of those injuries.

A 21-year-old man from Guelph was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree murder.

He's being held in police custody pending a bail hearing set for today.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective MacKenzie at (519) 824-1212 ext. 7144 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.