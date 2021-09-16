New data offers first glimpse of COVID-19 vaccination rates in Waterloo Region schools

Waterloo -

Just over a week into the new school year, Waterloo Region’s school boards have released COVID-19 vaccination figures for their employees.

The summary covers all staff, trustees and volunteers who have disclosed their immunization status:

89.2 per cent of employees and trustees at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board have disclosed their vaccination status. 80.9 per cent say they are fully vaccinated and 0.2 per cent have a medical exemption for not getting the shot.

68 per cent of regular visitors, including volunteers and bus drivers, have submitted their status to the board. 78 per cent say they’ve received two doses while 0.8 percent have a medical exemption.

4,592 people are included in the WCDSB vaccination policy.

Vice president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) Waterloo Unit, Patrick Etmanski, believes there’s still room to improve.

“It’s a positive statement that so many are fully vaccinated but we’re still dealing with a case a day in our schools at this point,” Etmanski said. “As much as I have great hope in the vaccinations and the rate of vaccinations, we’re still dealing with cases. We still have a long way to go.”

Waterloo Region’s public school board says:

69.7 per cent of staff and trustees have disclosed their vaccination status. 66.5 per cent attest to being fully vaccinated and 0.01 per cent have a medical exception.

78.9 per cent or regular visitors and volunteers have disclosed their status. 63.9 per cent say they are fully immunized with proof of vaccination. 14.4 per cent say they received both doses, but did not provide documentation. 0.01 per cent have a medical exemption.

9,851 people fall under the public board’s vaccination policy.

Education Director with the WRDSB, jeewan chanicka, said the board is working to keep workers and students safe.

“We’re still waiting on disclosure for some staff,” chanicka said. “We’re working in alignment with our union partners as well as public health to try and make sure that we can follow the best implementation plan to be able to make sure that the environment is as safe as possible for all students.”

As of Wednesday, all Ontario school boards must publicly post vaccine status data for staff and third party service providers on a monthly basis.