

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





The crackdown on unsolicited partying on Ezra Avenue continued at Waterloo City Hall on Monday.

Council was presented with major proposed bylaw changes that will give the city more authority to shut down parties and hold those who break the rules accountable.

There are two parts to the proposed changes: one would allow bylaw officers to lay a noise complaint on anyone playing loud music in a public space and to allow them to be issued at any point in the day, not just after 5 p.m.

As it stands now, a noise complaint can only be issued after 5 o' clock.

With parties on Ezra starting in the early morning, this change would give bylaw a more proactive tool to keep the party atmosphere muted before it gets out of hand.

The change in bylaw would also let the city fine someone in a public space, not at a specific address. This means someone walking down Ezra with a large stereo could be fined.

Residents enjoying music in their backyard wouldn't necessarily be affected.

"It's not going to be used for a neighbour-to-neighbour situation where there might be a loud party in their backyard. We already have tools for that," explains director of municipal enforcement services Shayne Turner.

"We're talking about situations that impact the public realm, therefore increase public safety."

The second part of the recommendation would allow bylaw more power to demand identification from those who break the rules.

In the current bylaw, the public is not required to provide ID to bylaw officers.

The motion passed, but the vote wasn't unanimous.