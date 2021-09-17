New Brantford City Hall set to host grand opening to public

Brantford -

It’s been five years in the making, but the public will soon be able to step into the new Brantford City Hall.

The CAO and Mayor were the last of the hundreds of staff to move into the upper offices on Friday, a day before the doors open to residents.

On Saturday, the city will be putting together a family fun event in Harmony Square and in front of the building before officially cutting the ribbon as part of the grand opening.

Once inside, citizens might find art pieces, community work spaces for nonprofits, a time capsule commemorating the history of the former Federal Building on Dalhousie Street, as well as the new and improved council chambers.

One area of the new building staff say they’re particularly proud of is the all-in-one customer experience.

“Whether’s you’re here as a business looking for information about building permits, or you’re getting a dog licence, you can do that at the same counter now versus waiting in line in different areas of the building,” said Maria Visocchi, director of communications and community engagement with the city.

Community consultation, design, and plans for the new city hall began five years ago.