'Never out of any games': Toronto Blue Jays excitement building in Southwestern Ontario

After an exciting home opener win, excitement around the Toronto Blue Jays is building in the Southwestern Ontario baseball community.

At one point during the Friday night game, the Blue Jays were down 7-0 to the Texas Rangers, but ended up winning 10-8 in front of a roaring crowd.

"I think these guys are going to go, I think we've got a shot at the World Series this year," one Toronto resident said. "Good young talent, good pitching."

This marked the third biggest opening day comeback in MLB history.

"They're never out of any games," said Dino Roumel, manager for the Guelph Royals. "I know that sounds like a cliché, but they weren't.

"You look at their baseman, Chapman is probably one of the best defensive third basement in the league and he's going to hit a lot of home runs. Despite having an awful game offensively yesterday, he contributed defensively and he's going to add a lot to that order."

Roumel chalked up the first game of new starting pitcher Jose Berrios to beginner nerves.

"He was so amped up I think with the crowd and some of the excitement going on," he said. "You could tell that some of his pitches were flat and that's just from somebody being a little too excited, overthrowing a little bit. He is going to be outstanding. He's going to be one of the key guys in that rotating."

With 161 games remaining in the regular season, odds makers in Vegas already see the Jays as World Series contenders.

"It's going to be an exciting team to watch," said Roumel. "I love the pieces that they put together."