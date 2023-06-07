Nearly $300K in drugs seized after Guelph meth lab bust

Three men have been arrested, and $292,000 in drugs seized after Guelph police say officers discovered a methamphetamine lab just north of the city.

In a news release, police said information was received in April about men involved in trafficking drugs.

During an investigation, police saw a third man visiting a warehouse north of Guelph on an almost daily basis.

“[In] the early morning of June 1, police executed search warrants at the warehouse property as well as a residence in Guelph. Large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB, Oxycodone and other controlled substances were seized.

The estimated value of the substances is $292,000,” police said.

According to police, approximately $250,000 in suspected stolen property, including tools, motorcycles and ATVs, as well as a $100,000 skid steer was also sized.

Police said the three men, aged 50, 44 and 28, are facing several drug and weapons-related charges.

“These investigations and the resulting arrests and seizures represent a significant disruption of the illicit drug supply in the City of Guelph,” said Steve Gill, deputy chief of policing operations. “The removal of these substances and firearms from our streets helps in maintaining community safety and protects citizens from potential harm.”

According to police, last week’s arrests mark the third significant drug seizure by Guelph Police Service officers in less than two months.

“During the three seizures officers have recovered more than $1.4 million in controlled substances, almost $300,000 in cash, six real and several replica firearms and more than $300,000 in other offence-related property,” police said.