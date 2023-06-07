Nearly $300K in drugs seized after Guelph meth lab bust

Guelph police seized nearly $300,000 in drugs, along with weapons and cash in a meth lab bust. (GPS) Guelph police seized nearly $300,000 in drugs, along with weapons and cash in a meth lab bust. (GPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver