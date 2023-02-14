Nearly $250K scammed from Chinese students: WRPS

Waterloo regional police say since October 2022 police have been investigating two incidents targeting international Chinese students at post-secondary institutions in Waterloo region.

Police said approximately $245,000 has been lost in these two scams.

“This extortion scam involves fraudsters contacting the victim through an automated phone message impersonating Chinese officials,” police said. “The fraudsters often advise the victim that they have been linked to crimes in China in order to coerce the victim into a series of actions, including, in some cases, pretending to have been a victim of a crime, such as a kidnapping. The victims are threatened that failure to take these actions would result in their arrest or harm to their families.”

Police said the victim’s family in China may also be contacted by someone claiming to be a Chinese official and demanding money.

Law enforcement and government agencies will not demand payment from you or threaten you or your family, police said.

Police have offered the following tips: