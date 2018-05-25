

CTV Kitchener





Two separate incidents from the past have the NDP on the defensive about one of their Waterloo Region candidates.

Fitzroy Vanderpool, a former boxer and event promoter, is running for the NDP in the new riding of Kitchener South-Hespeler.

On Thursday, the Liberals alleged that Vanderpool held views opposed to same-sex marriage. To back those claims, they pointed to Vanderpool receiving an endorsement from Campaign Life Coalition during his 2006 run for a seat on Kitchener City Council for supporting “traditional” marriage.

Vanderpool then issued a statement apologizing for being” unclear” about his position in 2006.

“I completely support marriage equality for everyone, including same-sex couples,” he wrote.

Vanderpool has also come under fire this week for his involvement with an organization known as the Female Oil Wrestling Federation.

He declined an interview with CTV News on Friday to discuss the issue. Asked about Vanderpool, party leader Andrea Horwath described him as “somebody who is committed to his craft.”

“He, as part of his profession, is required to wear costumes, and that is what he has done,” Horwath said.