WATERLOO -- Restaurants are banding together to help each other stay afloat by declaring Wednesday as National Takeout Day.

Molly Bloom's in Waterloo is one local establishment taking part in the initiative alongside hundreds of others.

They're encouraging people to order food and drinks from them once a week, every Wednesday, as a way to help the restaurant industry through the pandemic.

The initiative aims to support restaurants struggling because of the global pandemic: more than 800,000 employees working in the restaurant industry have lost their jobs across the country.

"This new website is making everybody aware that we're open for business, so that's a good thing for us, we want to sell as much as we can and keep things going as much as we can," says Brian Watson with Molly Bloom's.

Now restaurants are turning to Canadians, asking for their help to stay open so they can continue to pay their staff.

To celebrate the kick-off, a kitchen party will be held online on April 15.

Canadian musicians and celebrities will stream the live show on social media so people can enjoy entertainment with their meals.