The Waterloo Region District School Board may put an overdose-reversing drug in all elementary and secondary schools.

School board trustees first discussed the issue of naloxone kits last November.

Trustees will vote Monday on whether to move ahead with the plan, which has been recommended by school board staff.

The cost of placing naloxone kits in all WRDSB schools and training staff members on how to use them is estimated to be slightly less than $120,000.

Naloxone has been made increasingly available to frontline emergency and public health workers, and in public spaces, over the past two years as an attempt to help bring the opioid crisis under control.