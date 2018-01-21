

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Canadians say they’re aware opioid abuse is a dangerous and growing problem, but they’re not sure they’d know what they were seeing if they came across a person in the midst of an overdose.

New data from Statistics Canada shows that 77 per cent of surveyed Canadians and 78 per cent of Ontarians reported being either ‘very aware’ or ‘somewhat aware’ of the opioid issue, primarily through the media.

However, when asked if they would recognize the signs of an opioid overdose, only 28 per cent said that they would be able to. The number fell even further for providing immediate intervention, with 10 per cent saying they know how to administer naloxone.

Most respondents – 92 per cent – did say they would call 911 if they encountered an overdose.

Opioids like fentanyl are commonly prescribed as painkillers. According to a report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, 21.5 million prescriptions for opioids were dispensed across Canada in 2016. A recent Angus Reid survey found that about one-eighth of Canadians reported having family members or close friends dealing with opioid addictions.

They are a concern for authorities because they have been increasingly making their way into the drug scene in recent years. Fentanyl is far more potent than other painkillers, and cannot be detected by sight, taste or smell when it is mixed with other drugs. As a result, many overdoses have occurred when people have unknowingly taken fentanyl with what they thought was a safer drug.

There were 71 fatal drug overdoses reported in Waterloo Region in 2017, a record high and a significant increase from the 38 deadly overdoses seen in 2016. Based on trends in other parts of the country, another record is expected to be set this year.

Local data shows that overdoses aren’t contained to any one city or neighbourhood in the region. Most of them occur in homes.

The regional government is considering opening a safe injection site for drug users. Arguments made in favour of such a site include improved public safety and greater control over the disposal of used needles. Regional councillors are expected to see a report on the issue in February.

The province has also opened applications for overdose prevention sites, which offer many of the same services as safe injection sites but are intended to be temporary in nature.

In the StatsCan survey, 29 per cent of respondents said they had used opioids in the past five years. Most respondents said they would not share opioids with a friend or relative, even if it was to help relieve their pain.