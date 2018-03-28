

CTV Kitchener





A purple substance described by police as feeling similar to Play-Doh actually contains a drug considered 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Waterloo Regional Police say test results have come back on the substance, which was seized by officers last week.

They say the results show that the substance contains carfentanil, an elephant sedative which has been seen in the region before, although never in this form.

Like fentanyl, carfentanil can be mixed with other drugs without being detectable by sight, smell or taste.