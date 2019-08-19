

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A man is dead after a workplace accident happened in Cambridge over the weekend.

Police say they responded to the incident on Balmoral Road at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

There they found a man, 62-year-old Chris Hesch, with serious injuries.

He had reportedly been helping another driver back up a trailer when he was pinned between the trailer and the building.

Hesch was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Shawn Baird owns Sharp Transportation, which is where it happened.

He calls Hesch "a wonderful human being."

In a Facebook post, Hesch's wife, Shelley, shared the news of his death.

"My world has been shattered," it reads. "I lost my bestfriend(sic), my soulmate, my husband yesterday in a tragic workplace accident."

Hesch and his wife are well-known in the industry. She's the CEO of the Women's Trucking Federation of Canada.

They drove together as a pair, and arrived home hours before the accident. She was in the yard at the time of the incident, Baird tells CTV.

Police say that Employment and Social Development Canada were contacted and will be investigating what happened.