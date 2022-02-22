'My life was turned upside down': Kitchener-born professional soccer player details traumatic crash and plans to return to the pitch
Four months ago, Rylee Foster was a serious car crash in Finland.
Now the professional Liverpool FC athlete, born and raised in Waterloo Region, is sharing what it’s like to recover from what she says felt like a near death experience.
In October, she was a back seat passenger in a vehicle that lost control during bad weather, hydroplaned and flipped multiple times.
“That feeling of the rush of everything kind of going out of control, I remember that," Foster said. "But from the moment of rolling and then being ejected I have no recognition."
Foster was a back-seat passenger in a car that lost control in bad weather, hydroplaned and flipped multiple times. (Submitted)
She recalls the car beginning to lose control, but doesn’t remember the violent parts of the crash.
“I remember being freezing, and asking for my friends," she said. "I was all by myself and no one spoke English. I had no idea what was going on.”
Foster vaguely remembers her conversation with the Finish paramedics who helped her in a nearby field.
“There was a state of amnesia that has kind of been processed,” she added.
Foster fractured her neck seven times. (Submitted)
'THAT'S WHEN I GOT FOUR BOLTS PUT INTO MY HEAD'
Born in Kitchener, the 23-year-old grew up in Cambridge. After playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Foster, who is a goalkeeper, moved to Great Britain to play professional soccer with the Liverpool Football Club women’s team.
With a rare weekend off, she went to visit friends in Finland. That's where her life would change forever.
“My life was turned upside down quite literally," Foster said.
After the crash, she stayed in a Finnish hospital for a week until she was deemed safe to travel and returned to Liverpool to continue her recovery.
Kitchener-born goalkeeper Rylee Foster, right, signs with the Liverpool women's team. (Source: LiverpoolFC.com)
However, it was only a few days later that her doctors in Liverpool rushed her back to the hospital after receiving additional test results.
"That's when I got four bolts put into my head," Foster explained.
The device she now wears to support her head is called a 'halo brace.'
She had seven fractures in her neck, including in the first two vertebrae. Her C1 vertebra suffered a burst fracture and was cracked in four places.
"In that situation, the fracture either kind of collapses in on the spinal cord and you become paralyzed whether it's a quadriplegic or a tetraplegia, because it’s that high up," she explained. "Or the fracture goes out and expands and it hits your arteries, compresses and then ultimately that could be an internal bleeding situation."
(Submitted)
All the potential options, were obviously terrifying for the young athlete.
"I was somehow lucky, and I don’t know how. My bones expanded but they didn’t expand all the way so they just put a little bit of pressure on my arteries which basically allowed me to survive the accident," she said.
Although her seatbelt left serious injuries to her chest and lungs, she credits it for saving her life.
LIFE IN A HALO BRACE
Since the crash, she’s been taking it one day at a time, and despite being unable to move her neck, Foster is keeping her head held high.
Her days of being a star athlete however, are on hold for now.
“Don't get me wrong there’s so many times I just didn't want to come out of my room, so many times I just wanted to lay down and not talk to anyone," she said. "But my body and my mind would just not allow that to happen, so I just put a smile on and go on.”
She’s decided to share her experience and recovery online.
Posting her journey to TikTok under the username @Halolife06, Foster shares honest answers and teaches the public, while letting other crash victims know they're not alone.
In one video she describes how she sleeps, using multiple pillows to achieve a mainly upright position. In another, she documents the process of washing her hair and cleaning the area around her head screws.
Aside from around a month at the beginning of her recovery, Foster hasn't missed a single Liverpool home game. (Submitted)
A HOMETOWN HERO
Foster said she took about a month off at the beginning of her recovery given that, as she explains, "I was under a lot of pain medication so I wouldn’t have actually been present if I was [there].”
But since then, she has attended every home game in Liverpool.
“Everyone is so concerned and in Liverpool the fan base is like no other. It’s like a family,” she said.
At each game Foster steps on the field to give a wave to fans, “and let everyone know I am okay,” she said.
(Submitted)
As for the emotional recovery, Foster said, “you lose your independence which I think has been the hardest part for me.”
She credits and thanks her youngest sister for staying with her full-time in England, assisting as a care taker.
“I literally couldn’t do anything at the beginning, the basic necessities of life, I could not do,” she said.
THE PATH BACK TO THE PITCH
The Glenview Park Secondary School graduate will soon be coming home to Cambridge to finish her recovery and be with family while planning her path back to the pitch.
She’s looking forward to a summer of recovering, before heading back to Liverpool next season refreshed and ready to go.
“I have never had a summer where I am not training,” she said.
(Submitted)
As for the timeline of when she is expected to actually return to play, “they said a year, so I am keeping my hopes up,” she said.
However, the 23-year-old said she is also keeping her outlook realistic.
“If it doesn’t happen and it takes longer then it’s okay,” she added.
“I was put through a very very traumatic incident and the brain needs time to heal and my body just needs time to process everything. I think it's going to be a rollercoaster of emotions.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Everything you need to know about the regions caught in the crossfire
Amid rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CTVNews.ca explains everything Canadians need to know about the three regions at the heart of the conflict: Donbas, Donetsk and Luhansk.
Biden sanctions Russian oligarchs, banks in Ukraine crisis
The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
Ukrainian-Canadians 'infuriated' with latest developments in crisis
Ukrainian-Canadians are furious with the latest developments along the border between Ukraine and Russia, according to two community leaders.
What's next for Canada in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Canada and its allies were shaking off their shock and scrambling to respond on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. Putin's move followed months of mounting tensions between the West and Russia, and has stoked fears of a new war in Europe.
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
Banks begin unfreezing accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters: finance official
Financial institutions have begun unfreezing the accounts of individuals who supported the Freedom Convoy's efforts, according to Isabelle Jacques, an assistant deputy minister at the Department of Finance.
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
MPs, senators on Emergencies Act committee will take secrecy oath: gov't Senate rep
Members of a parliamentary committee set up to scrutinize the Emergencies Act will have to take an oath of secrecy, but will not be given access to highly classified material, says the government's representative in the Senate.
London
-
'He had a gun to my head': Woman recounts being re-located to St. Thomas, Ont. to become sex trafficking victim
After meeting a man online, she thought it was the beginning of a normal relationship.
-
Businesses urged to keep requiring vaccine passports even after provincial regulation ends
You may want to hang on to your proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Hanover, Ont. youth charged after reports of a hand gun at a high school
A 14-year-old youth in Hanover, Ont. is charged after a school in the community had to be put into a ‘hold and secure’ on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Windsor’s Dave Cassidy running for national union president
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy is gunning for the union’s top job in Canada.
-
Day 11 of barricaded Huron Church: Windsor Police are asked 'How much longer?'
Windsor police are giving an update on Day 11 of the barricades on some of the intersecting streets along Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Judge outlines reasons for extending injunction barring protesters at Ambassador Bridge
The Superior Court Judge who barred demonstrators from the Ambassador Bridge cited evidence of planned future protests in the area as among his reasons for extending the court injunction.
Barrie
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri's former boyfriend makes court appearance
The former boyfriend of a woman abducted from Wasaga Beach last month appeared virtually in court Tuesday, charged with criminal harassment.
-
Simcoe County Council looking into new housing affordability plan
Simcoe County Council looked into the ongoing issue of affordable housing Tuesday.
-
Loaded gun, drugs seized during Barrie arrest
A Wasaga Beach man accused of resisting arrest and carrying a loaded gun faces numerous drug and weapons charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Heart Month: Many Canadians with heart disease don't even know it
Experts say there are still a lot of Canadians out there living with hypertension who may not even they're living with heart disease.
-
Totten Mine reopens with new safety procedures in place
It made international headlines when 39 miners were trapped underground at Vale’s Totten Mine in September. And there were cheers around the world when all made it out safe and sound.
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' protesters regroup in rural communities surrounding Ottawa
After a large police operation cleared out 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from downtown Ottawa, many vehicles are regrouping on private properties in communities outside of the city.
-
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
Toronto
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Editor of antisemitic and misogynistic Your Ward News back in jail after breaking parole
The former editor of Your Ward News – a Toronto-based publication that promoted hatred against women and Jewish people – is back in jail after violating his parole by promoting hate speech.
-
Canadians concerned how higher interest rates will impact their finances: survey
Never before have interest rates been low for such a long time, but there is growing speculation that on Mar. 2, the Bank of Canada will start the first in what could be a series of rate hikes.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift mask mandate in classrooms as of March 7; teachers say they feel disrespected
Students will no longer be required to wear a face mask while sitting in class as of March 7, Quebec’s Ministry of Education announced Tuesday.
-
Banned from unions, Montreal’s Black rail porters created their own - and changed Canada
Montreal's Black rail porters were disrespected on the job, but they persevered, even fighting to change the federal white-favouring national immigration policy. They were on the 'forefront' of making Canada what it is today, one historian said.
-
After 50 years, city taking first steps on connecting two halves of Cavendish Blvd.
Montrealers have been calling for an extension to Cavendish Blvd. for half a century. And finally, it sounds like they may get their wish, with a connector between Cote-St-Luc and St-Laurent.
Atlantic
-
'Left in the dark.' Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
The commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia began their first day of hearings on the defensive Tuesday after Premier Tim Houston accused them of disrespecting the victims' families.
-
N.B. health officials report province’s 300th COVID-19-related death
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
-
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; slight decrease in hospitalizations since Sunday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19 since their last update on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg police demanding trucks to clear protest location downtown
The Winnipeg Police Service is demanding the remaining protesters that have parked in downtown Winnipeg to leave the area.
-
Fort Whyte by-election announced, vote scheduled for March 22
A by-election has been called for the Manitoba riding previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.
-
'It is a racist act, period': Hockey leaders say change needed after alleged racial gesture during Manitoba game
Major players in the hockey world say a culture shift is needed to remove racism from Manitoban arenas.
Calgary
-
'Our role is to protect the public': Calgary police chief addresses fatal shooting involving officer
Saying he wanted to clear up inaccuracies on social media, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld spoke to reporters Tuesday about a fatal shooting involving CPS officers.
-
Alberta RCMP investigate suspicious death at Drumheller Institution
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week for an inmate found dead at Alberta's Drumheller Institution.
-
Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incident
An 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP promise to create jobs, boost health-care capacity in throne speech
Adding jobs and health-care capacity while also addressing the rising cost-of-living will be the United Conservative Party government’s main priorities in the months ahead, according to Tuesday’s speech from the throne.
-
'No emergency': Kenney threatens court battle against Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act
Lawyers in Alberta are preparing to fight the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Justin Trudeau's government, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Technical issues limit Tuesday's update to 'ballpark' numbers
The province was expected to provide four days worth of data covering Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Family Day Monday.
Vancouver
-
Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., school
A teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
-
60 assaults reported in a single weekend in Vancouver, many of which were stranger attacks
Police in Vancouver are investigating dozens of assaults reported in a single weekend in the city.
-
B.C. budget 2022-23: Province's books improving, but still in the red
B.C.'s NDP government is projecting deficits for the next several years, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, while the forecast shortfall for the current budget year has dropped by more than $9 billion.