Brantford police have confirmed one man is dead after a shooting overnight in the city’s west end.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Colborne Street near Gilkison Street.

Police say they responded to reports of gun fire and found a man with significant injuries.

Brant County Paramedics also responded, however the man died on scene.

Residents say it's normally a quiet neighbourhood.

"(I'm) kind of shaking you know, I’ve lived here for three years never had any problems here," says resident Shane Bolton. "Most of the time it's someone stealing something and that’s about it, now there is violence right in my backyard."

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, but say no other information will be released at this time.

The identity of the victim is also being withheld.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police Service.