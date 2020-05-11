MEAFORD -- A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, in connection with the death of a Meaford man.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, 34-year-old Matthew McQuarrie from Meaford is in custody and charged with first degree murder.

His arrest follows the discovery of human remains that were located on May 6.

Police confirmed on Monday those remains have been identified as 25-year-old Emerson Sprung from Meaford, who had been reported missing back on May 3.

Officials say he had last been seen on May 2, leaving his family residence on Trowbridge Street West in Meaford on his BMX bike.

McQuarrie is in custody and will appear in court on May 14.

Police are asking anyone with information involving the investigation to contact them.