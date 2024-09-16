Police investigate after youth was allegedly approached by man in Woolwich Township

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a suspicious male in Woolwich Township.

Police say at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a male youth was approached by a motor vehicle while he was cycling along Church Street West near Killdeer Road.

“There was a brief interaction between the youth and a male in the rear seat of the vehicle before the youth fled the area,” police said in a media release.

The vehicle was described as a dark grey van. The unknown man was described as white and wearing a white t-shirt.

The investigation is ongoing by Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit.