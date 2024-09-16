KITCHENER
    • Police investigate after youth was allegedly approached by man in Woolwich Township

    Waterloo Regional Police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012. Waterloo Regional Police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012.
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a suspicious male in Woolwich Township.

    Police say at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a male youth was approached by a motor vehicle while he was cycling along Church Street West near Killdeer Road.

    “There was a brief interaction between the youth and a male in the rear seat of the vehicle before the youth fled the area,” police said in a media release.

    The vehicle was described as a dark grey van. The unknown man was described as white and wearing a white t-shirt.

    The investigation is ongoing by Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit.

