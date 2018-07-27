2018 Stratford Municipal Election Candidates

 

Mayoral candidates:

  • Dan Mathieson *
  • Tom Drake
  • Andrew Fraser

 

Council:

  • Bonnie Henderson *
  • Cody Sebben
  • Ken Wood
  • Dan Graver
  • Danielle Ingram *
  • Kathy Vassilakos *
  • Graham Bunting *
  • Frank Mark *
  • Brad Beatty *
  • Don Robinson
  • Dave Gaffney
  • Carla Coles
  • Tom Clifford *
  • Jo-Dee Burbach
  • Rebecca Reeve
  • Marcus Niebler
  • Shannon Dyke
  • Greg Evans
  • Kevin Silver
  • Martin Ritsma
  • Dan Wettlaufer
  • Katia Maxwell
  • Gezahgn Wordofa

 

Avon Maitland District School Board Candidates:

  • Herbert Klassen
  • Laura Bisutti
  • Malorie Leonetti

Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board Candidates:

  • Tina Doherty *

Conseil scolaire Viamonde Candidates:

  • Denis Trudel

* denotes incumbents