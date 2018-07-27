Featured
Municipal election: Stratford candidates
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 12:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 2:39PM EDT
2018 Stratford Municipal Election Candidates
Mayoral candidates:
- Dan Mathieson *
- Tom Drake
- Andrew Fraser
Council:
- Bonnie Henderson *
- Cody Sebben
- Ken Wood
- Dan Graver
- Danielle Ingram *
- Kathy Vassilakos *
- Graham Bunting *
- Frank Mark *
- Brad Beatty *
- Don Robinson
- Dave Gaffney
- Carla Coles
- Tom Clifford *
- Jo-Dee Burbach
- Rebecca Reeve
- Marcus Niebler
- Shannon Dyke
- Greg Evans
- Kevin Silver
- Martin Ritsma
- Dan Wettlaufer
- Katia Maxwell
- Gezahgn Wordofa
Avon Maitland District School Board Candidates:
- Herbert Klassen
- Laura Bisutti
- Malorie Leonetti
Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board Candidates:
- Tina Doherty *
Conseil scolaire Viamonde Candidates:
- Denis Trudel
* denotes incumbents