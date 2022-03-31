Multiple reports of suspicious man in Waterloo's University District

Regional police are investigating four incidents of a suspicious man in the University District of Waterloo. All were reported in the last month.

According to a news release, a female was first approached outside of an apartment building in the area of King Street and Ezra Avenue on March 1 around 4 p.m.

The man reportedly asked if she lived in the building and if she wanted a ride.

Police say a week later, on March 8 around 3:30 p.m., the same woman noticed the man while she was working out in a fitness facility. He was watching and motioning to her through a window in the lobby area, according to officials.

On March 23 around 12:30 p.m., a man was reportedly approached by a suspicious man and offered a ride while he was waiting for the bus in the area of Dale Crescent and University Avenue.

On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., a woman walking in the area of King Street and University Avenue was approached by a suspicious man who kept trying to offer her a ride, according to police.

"At one point the male did block the female's path with his vehicle while still trying to engage her in conversation," said WRPS Cst. Andre Johnson regarding the Sunday incident. "The female was able to leave the area and was no longer followed by the male.

"We do encourage anyone, if they find themselves in similar circumstances, not to engage with the subject, but try to get to a place of safety as soon as possible, contact police right away, and provide any details to help us locate the individual."

In all of the incidents, the suspicious man has been described as Black, in his late 20s to early 30s, with a medium build, dark hair and possibly wearing glasses. He is believed to have an accent that's possibly Nigerian.

During one of the incidents, he was wearing a dark green jacket and black pants. During three of the incidents, he was driving a dark coloured four-door sedan.

"It's just scary knowing it could happen to anyone," said Wilfrid Laurier student Grace Van Hooydonk. "Walking home from class I still pretty safe, but especially at night it's more scary."

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police.