KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Multiple pride flag thefts in Ayr, police seeking assistance

    Waterloo regional police are investigating the theft of pride flags from two homes in Ayr, suspected as a hate crime.

    The incident, which happened near Hilltop Drive and Hunt Street, has prompted a call for community assistance.

    Authorities, having not yet identified suspects, urge anyone with information to contact investigators.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News