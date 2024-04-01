KITCHENER
    • Multiple people taken to hospital following collision in Woodstock

    A vehicle can be seen in the middle of the intersection at Dundas Street and Mill Street on Apr. 1, 2024. (Twitter/@Woodstock_PS) A vehicle can be seen in the middle of the intersection at Dundas Street and Mill Street on Apr. 1, 2024. (Twitter/@Woodstock_PS)
    Woodstock police say multiple people were transported to hospital following a collision at an intersection early Monday morning.

    At around 12:15 a.m., police responded to the area of Dundas Street and Mill Street for reports of a two vehicle collision.

    The intersection was closed for approximately four hours for an investigation but has reopened.

