Conestoga Mall store robbed with Tasers: police

Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a store at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo was robbed by two suspects armed with conductive energy weapons, commonly known as Tasers.

In a media release, police said they responded to reports of a robbery at a telecommunications store at the mall at around 3:15 p.m. on Friday April 29.

Two males demanded merchandise while brandishing Tasers.

Police say the males took off with stolen goods and two employees suffered minor physical injuries.

They were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.