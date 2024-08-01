KITCHENER
    Multiple injured, man charged after Kitchener stabbing: WRPS

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A 28-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges after an incident in Kitchener on Wednesday that left three people injured.

    At 5 p.m. the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) received a report that a 23-year-old man had been stabbed during a disturbance in the area of Kingswood Drive and Alpine Road.

    Police said two other victims were found with minor injuries.

    The 23-year-old was taken to an out-of-region hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and two victims were transported to a local hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said a man, believed to be involved, was found and was arrested.

    He is facing several charges including:

    • Aggravated assault
    • Assault cause bodily harm – strangulation
    • Two counts of assault
    • Utter threats to cause death
    • Two counts of utter threats to cause bodily harm
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • Fail to comply with a release order

    The accused and the victims were known to each other, according to police.

    The man is held in custody for a bail hearing.

