Multiple injured, man charged after Kitchener stabbing: WRPS

A 28-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges after an incident in Kitchener on Wednesday that left three people injured.

At 5 p.m. the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) received a report that a 23-year-old man had been stabbed during a disturbance in the area of Kingswood Drive and Alpine Road.

Police said two other victims were found with minor injuries.

The 23-year-old was taken to an out-of-region hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and two victims were transported to a local hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a man, believed to be involved, was found and was arrested.

He is facing several charges including:

Aggravated assault

Assault cause bodily harm – strangulation

Two counts of assault

Utter threats to cause death

Two counts of utter threats to cause bodily harm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with a release order

The accused and the victims were known to each other, according to police.

The man is held in custody for a bail hearing.